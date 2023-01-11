UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — The Fire Chief confirmed that the fire is currently under control as crews work to fully extinguish the fire at the Carus Chemical Building.

Fire crews initially responded to the scene at approximately 9 a.m.

All the plant employees are accounted for at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Residents are still encouraged to shelter in place at this time.

LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents are being asked to shelter in place due to a fire near Carus Chemical Building Wednesday.

According to a message from the City of La Salle, Fire Chief Jerry Janick has asked everyone in the Third or Fourth wards of the city to shelter in place for the next two hours.

According to a city of La Salle Facebook post, fire crews are on the scene, and everyone is encouraged to avoid the area to give first responders room to do their work.

