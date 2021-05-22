Resolution to rename part of I-155 in memory of decorated marine passes Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois House of Representatives unanimously passed a House Joint Resolution to honor a decorated Central Illinois marine Friday.

State Representative Tim Butler(R-Springfield) introduced the resolution to designates Interstate I-155 from Interstate 74 to IL Route 9 near Morton and Tremont as the “CWO4 John W. Frederick Jr. Memorial Highway”.

“Although it is much too late after his death, I look forward to a portion of I-155 being named in his memory. A small honor we can pay to Mr. Frederick for his service to our nation,” Butler said.

Fredrick was born in Manito, and served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Fredrick spent more than 2,400 days as a POW in Vietnam and died in captivity on July 19, 1972.

For his service, Frederick was posthumously promoted to chief warrant officer 4 and was awarded the Navy Cross. He was also awarded the Silver Star, two Legions of Merit, and the Bronze Star for his actions while a prisoner of war.

The resolution will be sent to the Illinois Senate for approval.