Resources available in Central Illinois for those affected by severe weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — In response to the severe weather across the region, the following resources are available.

NON-EMERGENCY NUMBERS FOR EMERGENCY SERVICES

If an immediate emergency arises, dial 911.

Peoria Fire Department: 309-494-8700

Peoria Police Department: 309-673-4521

Peoria County Sheriff’s Department: 309-697-8515

OSF St. Francis Emergency Room: 309-655-2000

UnityPoint Health Emergency Room: 309-672-5522

Bloomington Fire Department: 309-434-2859

Bloomington Police Department: 309-820-8888

McLean County Sheriff’s Department: 309-888-5030

OSF St. Joseph Emergency Room (Bloomington): 309-662-3311

Carle BroMenn Medical Center Emergency Room (Normal): 309-454-1400

View the Ameren outage map here.

SHELTERS

Dream Center Peoria: Provides a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week shelter for women, children, and families. (309) 676-3000.

Peoria Rescue Ministries: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (309)-676-6416.

Home Sweet Home Ministries (Bloomington): 309-828-7356

Salvation Army (Bloomington): 309-829-9476

PCAPS: Peoria County Animal Protection Service. 309-672-2440

TAPS: Tazewell County Animal Protective Society. 309-353-8277

DISASTER RELIEF AND RECOVERY

American Red Cross: Disaster relief and recovery services available.  1-800-733-2767

FEMA: Disaster relief and assistance and flood insurance forms.  1-800-621-3362

Ready Illinois: Safety tips for recovering from the storm.

United Way 211: Available 24/7 to provide basic needs for those in the central Illinois area. 309-674-5181

SAFETY TIPS

Water and flood: Never operate electrical appliances or devices or touch electrical switches, outlets or cords if standing in water, are on a wet surface, or if wet.

Food: If in doubt, throw it out. Never taste suspicious food.

Lightening: There is no safe place from lightning when outside. Seek shelter indoors or in an enclosed metal-topped vehicle if a thunderstorm rolls in the area. A safe shelter should have a full roof, walls, and a floor. 

Installing a portable generator: Never use a portable generator indoors, but place it outdoors in a dry area far away from doors, windows, and vents.

