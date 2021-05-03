Resources available in Central Illinois for those effected by severe weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — In response to the severe weather across the region, the following resources are available.
SHELTERS
Dream Center Peoria: Provides a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week shelter for women, children, and families. (309) 676-3000.
Peoria Rescue Ministries: Open 24/hours a day, 7 days a week. (309)676-6416.
DISASTER RELIEF AND RECOVERY
American Red Cross: Disaster relief and recovery services available.
FEMA: Disaster relief and assistance and flood insurance forms.
Ready Illinois: Safety tips for recovering from the storm.
SAFETY TIPS
Water and flood: Never operate electrical appliances or devices or touch electrical switches, outlets or cords if standing in water, are on a wet surface, or if wet.
Food: If in doubt, throw it out. Never taste suspicious food.
Lightening: There is no safe place from lightning when outside. Seek shelter indoors or in an enclosed metal-topped vehicle if a thunderstorm rolls in the area. A safe shelter should have a full roof, walls and a floor.
Installing a portable generator: Never use a portable generator indoors, but place it outdoors in a dry area far away from doors, windows and vents.
View the Ameren outage map here.