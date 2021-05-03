Resources available in Central Illinois for those effected by severe weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — In response to the severe weather across the region, the following resources are available.

SHELTERS

Dream Center Peoria: Provides a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week shelter for women, children, and families. (309) 676-3000.

Peoria Rescue Ministries: Open 24/hours a day, 7 days a week. (309)676-6416.

DISASTER RELIEF AND RECOVERY

American Red Cross: Disaster relief and recovery services available.

FEMA: Disaster relief and assistance and flood insurance forms.

Ready Illinois: Safety tips for recovering from the storm.

SAFETY TIPS

Water and flood: Never operate electrical appliances or devices or touch electrical switches, outlets or cords if standing in water, are on a wet surface, or if wet.

Food: If in doubt, throw it out. Never taste suspicious food.

Lightening: There is no safe place from lightning when outside. Seek shelter indoors or in an enclosed metal-topped vehicle if a thunderstorm rolls in the area. A safe shelter should have a full roof, walls and a floor. 

Installing a portable generator: Never use a portable generator indoors, but place it outdoors in a dry area far away from doors, windows and vents.

View the Ameren outage map here.

