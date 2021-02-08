Restaurant fined by Town of Normal for COVID violations, receiving community support; GoFundMe set up

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local business fined for violating COVID-19 mitigation procedures is receiving support from the community.

Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub was fined $1750 last week by the Town of Normal liquor commission for violating the state’s indoor dining ban last year. On top of this, the owners also facing legal fees as a result.

Now, community members have started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs the restaurant is facing as a result of the violations.

So far, community members have raised $1780 and donations are still pouring in. Co-owner of Joe’s Station House Joseph Wargo said this support was “unexpected”.

“We didn’t put anyone else in that situation, and we knew that there was a possibility that there would be repercussions for our actions and we expect to be solely responsible for that,” Wargo said. “We don’t expect people to do that for us, we were going take responsibility for our own actions and we can handle that.”

Wargo says the support is “overwhelming” and said to those who assume they started it themselves, that they did not.

“We’re not the only ones impacted by the pandemic and what people are trying to do for us, I’d rather take that and help someone else, we didn’t put ourselves out there to do this.”

Wargo said he understands that there will be people who disagree with their decisions to stay open, but said the words of encouragement mean more.

“We’re grateful, but I think that the kind words mean more than any amount of money than anyone could put in my hands; people believing in us and supporting us that means more than anything,” Wargo said.

He said he looks forward to the “light at the end of the tunnel” and is ready for a return to normalcy.