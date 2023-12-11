PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of a popular Peoria restaurant pleaded guilty Monday to sales tax evasion and was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.

Linh Luong, who is the owner of Thanh Linh, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of sales tax evasion. In return, counts of filing a false tax return and theft of government money were dropped.

Loung, 54, will serve a four-year term of probation. She must pay the Illinois Department of Revenue about $184,000 in restitution and the city of Peoria about $36,000 in restitution.

As part of her plea, she also must allow the state to look over her financials once a week while she’s on probation.

The case was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

When she was indicted in July 2022, the counts listed allegations of filing a false return in August 2017 and 2018 as well as November 2018 and January 2019. The evasion charge alleged the owner of the Main Street restaurant didn’t report taxes from Dec. 20, 2012, until Feb. 20, 2019.