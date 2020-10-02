Restaurant owners planning ahead, adjusting dining option for cool weather

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Seasons are changing and so is business for Central Illinois restaurant owners. Since the pandemic began in March, shops have closed and thousands of people lost their jobs.

COVID-19 restrictions loosened in the summer and restaurant owners said it was a weight lifted from their shoulders. Guidelines changed, allowing owners to open for outside dining.

Dustin Allen owns 12 Bar and Edge in Peoria Heights. He said business boomed after he offered outdoor seating.

“Ever since we opened back up in may for outdoor dining business has been really good, we’ve actually seen our strongest summer we’ve seen in 8 years,” Allen said.

As the temperature drops owners like Allen said they have to regroup.

“We are going to have space heaters outside on the patio, we are looking into options for covering but because it is a sidewalk we want to make sure that we keep it accessible,” Lauren Blasek, Owner of Sullivan’s said.

The Peoria County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Monica Hendrickson, encourages people in the food industry to plan ahead.

“We haven’t hit full cold months seasons yet but if you are looking to expand start planning on what those operations are going to look like in the months to come,” Hendrickson said.

Blasek said she has a plan in place and suggests other restaurant owners do the same.

“It’s a smart thing to do just because you’re not going to have the business you normally would because we cant have the large groups you can’t have the big parties um so you have to make a plan to stay relevant successful and care about the communities safety at the same time,” Blasek said.

Allen said he is not worried about what could happen as we transition into the winter months. He said after weathering the storm in March, he as well as other restaurant owners are better prepared to operate now.

“I’m not sure any restaurant can really plan more than we have since march, all of us have been day in and day out planning planning and working and adapting to the changes we’ve continuously seen,” Allen said.

When the weather no longer permits outside dining, owners said they will pick back up on curbside service and catering.

Blasek asks that you continue to support local small businesses even if it’s by ordering take out.

