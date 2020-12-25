Restaurants adapt to working Christmas during the pandemic, say it’s ‘business as usual’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Christmas Day, most places to eat are closed, giving employees the day off to spend with families.

However, for other restaurants, Christmas Day is a time for giving back to others by cooking for them.

After all, COVID-19 put a pause on dining indoors across the state, prompting many to close their doors.

Phones ringing off the hook is a sound many restaurants hope to hear, especially in 2020. Hokkaido Co-Owner Lily Cheng said in any other year, the restaurant would be full of customers around the holidays.

“Normally Christmas Day is one of our busiest days of the year because we have lots of reservations,” Cheng said.

She said working on Christmas Day is nothing new for her or her co-workers, but adapting to offering carryout only in lieu of dine-in has been a challenge.

“Carry outs are not usually our thing, but this year people are getting to-go’s,” Cheng said.

Across town, Suite Fire Bar and Grill at Shoppes of Grand Prairie offered fully-cooked and ready-to-go meals for Christmas. Executive Chef Seth Colvin said he doesn’t mind the holiday shifts.

“I actually enjoy working on the holidays. Sometimes it’s sad to not be with family, but we always celebrate afterward,” Colvin said.

He said he takes time away from his family on Christmas to dirty dishes and prepare meals so people can spend more time with theirs.

“We have several people who work in the food industry in my family and several that work in hospitals as well,” Colvin said. “Everybody’s always working, so we just try to find time to spend time together whenever we can.”

With many people out of work and restaurants permanently closing due to COVID-19, both Colvin and Cheng said they’re both grateful to still be working.

Both restaurants are still operating full-time during the pandemic with reduced hours. Both offer carryout and delivery.