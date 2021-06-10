Restaurants can open at full capacity as Illinois fully reopens Friday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) – Restaurants across the state of Illinois are preparing for the full reopen tomorrow.

From limited hours to take out orders, mask usage, distanced seating, and only half capacity,

restaurants across the nation had to pivot the way they normally operated during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely was an interesting year obviously being shut down for a couple of months,” said Shemansky.

The General Manager of Mashie’s in Pekin, Brett Shemansky, said the golf course right outside the bar is their bread and butter so fewer outings meant less people coming in.

“It cost us several outings and then you get later into the year and Christmas parties you know that time of year it definitely was a challenging year but we have a great staff here,” said Shemansky.

On Friday, Illinois enters phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan that means restaurants can operate at full capacity. Shemansky said he’s already seeing an uptick in customers.

“It’s great news because I can definitely tell that a lot more people are more comfortable coming out. we’ve definitely had some pretty large crowds coming out the last few weekends,” said Shemansky.

Under Phase 5 it also means those who are fully vaccinated- can leave the masks at home.

One owner in East Peoria opened his restaurant just a month ago and said he’s glad he opened when he did.

“Well I’m very happy about that yes and my wait staff also, they can’t wait it’s very difficult to work with a mask on,” said Eggcellent Owner, Tim Halili.