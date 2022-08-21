PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party.

Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.

Tavern on Prospect Owner Dakota Rogey thinks it is the perfect spot to end the week.

“It just brings everyone together and just a place you come to relax and enjoy some good live music and have a good time on a Sunday,” said Rogey.

With games like Connect Four, Jenga, cornhole, and blocks, locals enjoyed good food and good music.