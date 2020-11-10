Restaurants in Central Illinois adapting again to only being allowed outdoor dining

WASHINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Restaurants in Central Illinois are adapting again to only being allowed to offer outdoor dining.

The Illinois Department of Public Health paused indoor eating last week after a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The owners of Blue Margaritas in Washington say the restrictions have made them use a new business model to host customers.

Diana Martinez co-owns the restaurant and said the great weather has helped tremendously.

“So, actually we’ve seen a lot of community support with the outdoor dining. We are really blessed, we are kind of worried that the colder weather is coming in, so we’re really not sure what we are gonna do about that,” said Martinez.

Martinez said a lot of time and money has been put into keeping indoor dining sustainable.

“We’ve done everything that they have asked us, we’ve put in at our Peoria location, we have six feet dividers between each booth. We’ve clearly done our part, we are just not sure cause we just can’t survive off of to-go orders,” said Martinez.

She said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is picking on restaurants and bars.

“We definitely feel targeted, you know, we feel targeted cause if hair salons are open, nail salons, they are touching your hands. They are closer contact, we’re serving you food, we’re putting food on the table,” said Martinez.

“We don’t really believe that the spread is coming from restaurants and bars alone. We think it’s from other gatherings as well,” said Mayor Gary Manier.

Manier believes the state is putting those establishments in a tough situation.

“We don’t have the authority to override his orders, so that’s something we can’t do. And we are choosing not to, but then again small business owners, if they are gonna try and keep their doors open, I understand,” said Manier.

Martinez said both outdoor and indoor dining is needed to make enough money.

“They’ve been enjoying the patio, it’s been going well, but it’s still maybe 50 percent of what we normally make, which we can’t live off of that,” said Martinez.

The first warning is verbal, the second offense is a written warning and if that fails, the business can be issued a citation.

The state will allow bars and restaurants to resume indoor dining if the rolling seven-day positivity rate falls below the eight percent threshold.

