Restaurants in the Twin Cities being cautious as cases rise in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in McLean County.

One of those restaurants is Mystic Kitchen and Tasting Room, who decided on Saturday to temporarily close its dine-in services in order to keep customers and employees safe.

“It’s a business decision, it’s a community decision, it’s a personal decision. We all want to be safe and healthy we want our staff to remain safe and healthy, we want the guests to remain safe and healthy but to keep having to close the doors and reopen is also really stressful on a business,” said owner Chelsea Heffernan.

The restaurant is still offering outside seating and curbside pick-up.

“We actually have a pretty large patio, the weathers nice and we’re fully shaded in the evening so for us it seems like the right choice and the safer decision,” said Heffernan.

Heffernan says making sure customers wore masks indoors was harder to enforce than anticipated. Adding they are going to hold off re-opening indoor dining until they feel it is safe in the community.

“It’s just a waiting game right now when we feel like it’s under control in our community and it’s safe to let people back inside we’ll do so, but until then we just personally feel that we’re gonna hold off and just do outside dining as long as we can,” said Heffernan.

Heffernan also says no employees tested positive for COVID-19.

