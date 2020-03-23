Restaurants in the Twin Cities trying to stay afloat during shutdown

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As the first week of the state-wide restaurant and bar shutdown comes to a close, businesses in McLean County are still trying to adjust to the new changes.

“It was such a quick one-eighty on the business and not seeing people here, it’s been strange it’s definitely been strange,” said managing partner at Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Derek Roetzer.

Businesses say they’ve been relying only on carry-out and delivery services. While this has been a hit to their bottom line, Roetzer says it’s been better than expected.

“It’s been more than what we thought, probably twice as much as what I thought it was gonna be. We’ve gotten huge community support, we’re over the top appreciative of it,” said Roetzer.

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q is also seeing a lot of community support.

“It’s very very humbling, what we normally do in carry-out business is up 30% to 40% from what we normally do in carry-out the biggest hurt is all the catering events that have been cancelled,” said owner of Bandana’s Anthony Barnes.

Many restaurants are unsure what the future holds.

But Roetzer says the relationships they’ve made with their customers is what’s helping them stay afloat right now.

“It just shows that if you build that connection with the guest while you’re open, if you work hard as a restaurant to do what you need to do to take care of the guests it will come back to you,” said Roetzer.

As of now restaurants will be able to re-open their dine-in services on April 7th.