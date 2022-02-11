BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Love is in the air and restaurants in Bloomington-Normal are prepping for Valentine’s Day weekend.

“Top one or two weekends of the year, and we’re pretty much at capacity this whole weekend,” said Stu Hummel, co-owner of Epiphany Farms Restaurant.

Epiphany Farms in Bloomington expects completely filled reservations, especially Saturday and Valentine’s Day, on Monday. Hummel said it will be all hands on deck all weekend.

“We’re looking really strong as far as staffing, and we’re just fortunate to bring out some great leadership and some great management, so we’re locked, stocked, and ready for the weekend,” Hummel said.

Last year Epiphany Farms opened for the holiday, but other eateries like Baxter’s Grille are hosting their first V-Day since 2020. General manager Laura Lackore said last year without Valentine’s Day weekend hurt their business.

“It always hurts to lose some business but losing a particularly busy day like Valentines Day really hurt,” Lackore said.

This year, however, Baxter’s expects a full house almost every night this weekend. Lackore said it will be a good opportunity for servers and the business as a whole to make money.

“Honestly from the minute we open at 3 to when we close at 9, we got as many people in as we could fit,” Lackore said.

Both restaurants say if you’re planning something last minute call sooner than later and they can get you on a waiting list.