PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria election commission is about to wrap up counting votes for the general primary election.

Mail-in ballots are still coming in; they had to be postmarked with the June 28th election day to be counted. Because these ballots are still being counted, Peoria County Election Commission’s executive director Thomas Bride said the election will be certified July 13.

“We’re real happy with the election, we have a new voting system. There was quite a bit of change with re-districting, we had some people a little confused with that but overall we’re real happy with how it went” said Bride.

The commission transitioned from using 550 voting machines to 80 scanners this election cycle. Since switching from electronic to paper ballots, Bride stated voting has overall been more cost-effective.

The commission has a few challenged ballots thus far, but doesn’t expect to see much change to the outcome of the races.



