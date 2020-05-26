Retail shops in the Twin Cities prepare to re-open on Friday

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — For the first time since March customers will be allowed to shop in their favorite stores Friday.

Business owners in the Twin Cities are now figuring out ways to keep customers safe.

The Garlic Press, a department store in Normal has been relying on curbside pickup for the last nine weeks.

“Our staff is helping us put the store back together and we’re putting up signs throughout the store about wearing masks,” said Co-Owner of The Garlic Press Sarah McManus. “We are lucky because we have a cooking class kitchen on our sales floor, so I’m going to make that a handwashing station as well.”

McManus says even though customers can come through the doors Friday the future is still uncertain.

“We’re really excited and we’re a bit nervous, we don’t know what to expect. The Garlic Press has been open for over 40 years, I’ve been doing this for easily 30 and here’s the first time I don’t know what to expect when we open our doors,” said McManus.

The owner of Fabulous Affairs Cally Shane says while she’s glad to re-open she doesn’t expect business to bounce back right away.

“I think it’s going to be a long time before we even get close to any sort of normalcy because I don’t expect people to be out and about shopping right away,” said Shane.

All businesses reopening will be required to have employees wear face coverings and continue social distancing.

“We’re feeling confident that we’re going to be clean and careful, enjoy seeing everybody, maybe not give everybody hugs but we kind of can’t wait,” said McManus.

Employers are encouraged to to provide hand washing and sanitization stations for both employees and customers.

The full list of safety protocols can be found by clicking here.

