Retired Bloomington PD K-9 passes away

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department is mourning the loss of its retired K-9 officer Lex.

Lex died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. He first went into service on Jan. 4, 2010 while working with his partner officer Justin Shively. They worked together until Lex retired on April 16, 2018.

During his career, Lex was involved in 7,152 calls for service.

Since retirement, he had been living with Shively and his family.

“Thank you for your service to our community Lex,” the BPD said on Facebook. “Your loyalty and courage will not be forgotten!”