Retired farmer says the agriculture business continues despite pandemic related closings

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Monday marks the start of National Agriculture Week and many across the area will keep the farmwork going despite businesses shutting down.



Farmers fall into the category of working in an essential industry. Gary Rosenbohm farmed his whole life and says it’s one business that doesn’t stop.

“We do appreciate and proud I guess that we are considered essential. But, that way we are able to get our, get delivered our seed, seed corn, seed beans, fertilizer and fuel, so that we can get our crops planted this spring,” said Rosenbohm, retired farmer.

Rosenbohm is a member of the Peoria County Farm Bureau and says the bureau isn’t allowed to operate until conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic improve.

Rosenbohm says looking ahead, he is hopeful for a productive planting season.