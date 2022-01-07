Retired Peoria Police K9 Baron dies Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local officers are mourning the loss of one of their own as retired Peoria Police K9 Baron has passed away.

In a Facebook post, police said Baron died Thursday. Born in 2011, Baron started serving the Peoria Police Department in March 2013 and retired in January 2020.

Throughout his career, K9 Baron trained for hundreds of hours. He aided patrol nearly every day and helped make numerous arrests, drug seizures, and money seizures.

Below are photos of Baron shared by the Peoria Police Department: