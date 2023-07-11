PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The retrial of a Peoria man accused of killing a 63-year-old man in 2017 will boil down to intent, says his attorney.

Jonathan McEldowney told a Peoria County jury late Monday afternoon that they couldn’t find his client, Michael R. Howard guilty of first-degree murder if they didn’t believe he was trying to rob Garrison Collins, who was found dead in his South Peoria basement on Feb. 28, 2017.

The defense attorney said the way prosecutors charged Howard makes the intent to rob Collins critical to their decision-making process.

Howard was charged under the state’s felony murder provision which states that if a person is in the process of committing a forcible felony, such as armed robbery, they can be convicted of murder if someone dies.

But Peoria County prosecutors Larry Evans and Brian FitzSimons, who successfully tried Howard back in 2018, pushed back during their opening statement. Evans said there was ample evidence that Howard robbed Collins including the fact that 63-year-old man’s wallet was found in Howard’s home.

Howard was convicted of murder and a weapons’ count in 2018 and sentenced to 49 years in prison. However, that case was reversed and sent back to Peoria County in 2021 by the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa. A trio of judges there found Howard’s attorney at the time didn’t ask to hold two trials: one for murder and one for the weapons offense.

It’s not uncommon in Peoria County to see a defense attorney ask to separate a charge like possession of a weapon by a felon as it could open door into their client’s past that juries might use. However, it’s also seen as a possible risk as it gives prosecutors a second chance for a conviction on what is usually a lesser charge.

Howard argued in his appeal that his attorney at the time was “ineffective” in his defense because he didn’t do that and also didn’t ask that jurors be instructed not to use information regarding a past conviction only for the firearm charge and not for the murder case.

“These compounding errors created such a strong probability that defendant would be prejudiced in his defense of the felony murder and armed robbery charges. Given this, we find that counsel’s performance prejudiced defendant. Consequently, we hold that counsel provided defendant with ineffective assistance of counsel,” the judges said in their 2021 opinion.

As such, Howard’s case was sent back for a new trial. But the evidence appears to be the same.

Prosecutors contend that Howard and his girlfriend, Samantha Gordon, had planned to rob Collins. In 2018, Gordon was convicted of murder and sentenced to 38 years behind bars.

Gordon was already with Collins in the basement. Damien Collins, Garrison’s son, testified Monday that he was upstairs sleeping with his wife, when he heard a loud pop. He raced downstairs where he saw that his dad had been shot in the neck.

The younger Collins tried to administer first-aid to his father while another person, a man who had been staying with Collins in the basement, called police.

McEldowney said his client wasn’t trying to rob Garrison Collins but rather, had gotten impatient with Gordon had gone to Collins’ home for either drugs or sex. The attorney said Howad came downstairs and was accosted by Collins. A struggle ensued and the gun went off, he told jurors.

Later, police searched the home where Howard and Collins were staying and found the gun as well as Collins’ wallet, Evans told jurors.

The trial is expected to continue through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.