“Return Visit” Lincoln sculpture returns to Central Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Abraham Lincoln is on his way to Washington, IL.

The 30-foot tall Seward Johnson sculpture named “Return Visit” is returning to Central Illinois after leaving the Peoria Riverfront Museum in May 2019. It features Abraham Lincoln talking to the common man about the Gettysburg Address.

“Big things need to come to Washington once in a while and this is an opportunity hopefully for the chamber and other organizations within our city to be able to sell Washington,” said Washington Mayor Gary Manier.

Monday night, Manier said the city council will vote to approve its location. The proposed spot is at the fire station at N. Wilmor Rd and W. Jefferson St. If council does not approve the site, he said they’ll have to find another location.

Manier said it’s privately funded, using zero taxpayer dollars. He said Washington is the smallest community the statue has ever been in and thinks it could bring people from across the area to see it.

“It’s just a great opportunity for a community of this size to be able to bring something this significant in our history with the Gettysburg Address and obviously we all live in the Land of the Lincoln,” said Manier.

Manier said if the council approves the sculpture’s potential location at the fire station, it will be installed Tuesday. He said it’s the 7th anniversary of the Washington tornado and thinks it’ll give people something to enjoy on the anniversary.