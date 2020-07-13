Rev. Chuck Brown enters race for Peoria mayor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Another Peorian officially entered the race for mayor. Reverend Chuck Brown made his formal announcement Sunday afternoon at the riverfront.

In front of family and friends the pastor announced he’s hoping to win the office over current mayor, Jim Ardis and mayoral hopeful and community activist, Chama St. Louis.

Brown said he’s running a clean campaign and stated he has “admiration and respect” Jim Ardis and hopes people can agree to disagree like adults.

Brown said he’s running because he wants Peoria to be an example of unity in the United States and to close the gap between Peoria’s suburbs and southside.

“With all of us working together in unity and harmony, we can make Peoria a great city. And we can put together a vision that would make everybody feel like they are part of this multicultural society,” Brown said.

For the last seven years, Brown has been a pastor at Victory Christian Church in Peoria. He said if elected he would hope to make Peoria a better place for African-Americans and all people to live and work.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected