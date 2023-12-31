BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — From saving lives to even saving people money, Bloomington’s first responders have been hard at work serving their community in 2023.

At the start of 2023, in January, the Bloomington Police Department launched its Lights On! program.

“This program will enhance traffic safety in our community, and provide the financial support to anyone who needs lighted related repairs,” said Police Chief Jamal Simington.

The program allows for a person pulled over in a traffic stop for a broken taillight to receive a voucher for up to $250 for repairs.

“If we’re giving tickets for a license plate lights, maybe that was something they couldn’t afford at the time,” said Public Information Officer Bryce Janssen. “So, now it makes it even harder for that person to get their license plate light fixed. So a program like this kind of alleviates that financial strain.”

In February, the fire department and dispatchers received a huge thanks for saving the life of attorney Aaron Hornsby. First responders spent 35 minutes performing life-saving measures on Hornsby who suffered from cardiac arrest in November 2022. After making a full recovery, Hornsby made it his mission to thank the people who saved his life.

“It’s an incredible thing. One of the main things that is a problem with being on the dispatching side is we don’t get to see the end result of cases,” said Dispatcher Kevin Busfield.

“It keeps the drive going. Like I said it’s few and far between that we get this good of an outcome,” said Derick Riordan, C Shift EMS Supervisor for Bloomington Fire Department.

Halfway through the year, in July, a trio of dispatchers including a trainee received the dispatcher life-saving award after handling two choking calls for victims ages 5 and 87.

“We’re the first, first responders. We get all the information from our callers first so we can give it to the medics, police officers and firemen,” said Jayce Brame, dispatcher trainee at the time of reward. “It’s definitely like fulfilling I’ll say. I didn’t really expect to check that off the checklist so soon, but it’s just good to be recognized.”

Kicking off the fall season, in September, local journalists and elected officials had the opportunity to be firefighters for a day with the firefighters union Fire Ops 101. Participants went through simulation exercises including hazmat and EMS procedures, performing an extrication and being in a burning building.

“For them to take time out of their schedule to see what we do and get a better understanding, that way when we go to talk to them to about our other issues they can really take what they’ve experienced here today and apply that when we actually sit in the room to discuss why we need more manpower or why we need stations in a certain location for our community,” said Eric Hall, President of Bloomington Firefighters Local 49.

In October, the police department implemented a new tool to better serve its community. Citizens received surveys sent to their phones within 72 hours of officers responding to a call.

“Any other business or corporation in America utilizes survey systems. This is something that we haven’t used here in the city of Bloomington to this level,” said Simington. “So, this will provide us that same opportunity. A service that we’re providing to our customers, our citizens, our community members, our businesses to really understand if we’re meeting their expectations or perhaps exceeding those.”

And in November there were leadership changes for the fire department. After 38 years in the fire service and 32 years with Bloomington Fire Department, Chief Eric West hung up his uniform one last time.

“I’ll still miss getting on that red truck and going out. Sitting in that seat, listening to sirens,” said West.

Former Deputy Chief of EMS Cory Matheny is now the fire chief. He’s looking forward to welcoming new firefighters since the department changed its hiring standards the previous month. Candidates do not have to be a licensed paramedic before applying… the department will provide the training.

“What’s that’s going to do for us is really expand our candidate pool, hopefully, we’ll draw in quite a few local talent,” said Matheny. “You know a lot of people that are already invested in the community and they’re looking for ways to give back to their neighborhoods, to serve their fellow citizens and become the next generation of Bloomington firefighters.”