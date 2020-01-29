Revolution Enterprises in Delavan plans to expand with no plans to open dispensary

DELAVAN, Ill. — A cannabis cultivation center in Delavan is expanding, bringing new jobs and improving the economy.

Revolution Enterprises has already made its mark in Delavan, and on Tuesday community members were able to speak face to face with the leader of the company.

CEO Mark DeSouza told people, while the company has already made great strides, there is much more to come.

The town currently gets about $100,000 from the company each year. Mayor Liz Skinner says the expansion plans will bring a minimum of $11 million to the city over the next 20 years, with more than $3 million of that going to benefit schools in town.

Owners of Revolution also plan to play a part in bringing more affordable housing to the area.

“We are looking at a couple of different oppurtunities to work with the school,” said DeSouza. We will probably bring in an additional day care, as well as getting the newest restaurant and bar open by this summer.”

Revolution Enterprises is a cannabis cultivation center, and DeSouza says it will strictly operate as such, with no current plans to open a dispensary.