Reward being offered for information regarding Saturday hit-and-run in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest regarding the hit-and-run death of a Peoria man on Jan. 1.

An update from the Peoria County Sheriff’s office stated witnesses of the crash told detectives that a pickup truck was last seen driving westbound on Plank Rd. from the scene of the crash with a flat front tire.

Deputies said the make and model of the pickup truck are unknown at this time.

As previously reported, on Saturday, Jan. 1, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7600 block of Plank Road on a male found in the roadway.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as 40-year-old Caleb Russell Charlson of Joan Ct, Peoria. Charlson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are asking anyone with information or those that were involved to call Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000 to remain anonymous or Detective Dave Zook at 309-657-7682.