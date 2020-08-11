Ribbon cutting and blessing held for OSF Healthcare Center for Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare held a ribbon cutting and blessing for their new Center of Health Tuesday.

The new Center for Health is located on the 1800 block of Knoxville, where Cubs Food used to be located.

President of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Robert Anderson said the location is close to the area they hope to serve.

“It’s also close to the area we want to serve, those underserved populations in our community, it’s also close to the university, close to good access by public transportation, so we felt it was an ideal site,” Anderson said.

The Center includes Heartland health services, The University of Pediatrics and pediatrics resource center with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, and OSF Medical Group infectious disease center.

All of these groups will be supported by in house laboratories services and an in building pharmacy.

OSF hopes to start accepting patients on Aug. 24.

