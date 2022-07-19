PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A ribbon cutting was held to mark the start of the 73rd annual Heart of Illinois (HOI) Fair at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

This year’s fair will feature many attractions, including rides, food, contests, exhibits, and shows.

HOI Fair/Expo Gardens Board President Roxy Baker encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the fair.

“People coming to the fair should look forward to unplugging, taking a step back and enjoying the outdoors, and enjoying all the outdoors has to offer,” Baker said.

This year’s ribbon cutting was also followed by the honoring of several HOI heroes, including Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria and Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

The fair will be held from July 19 through July 23. Each day of the fair will also feature a different nonprofit.

Anyone who would like to learn more can go to the fair’s website.