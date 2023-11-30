PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Corn Belt Port is responsible for transporting 100-million-tons of freight yearly, throughout its four offices. A fifth office just had a grand-opening, on Nov. 30.

By opening a new office, they are able to attract more investment in the Peoria area. The current Corn Belt Ports have already been able to bring in over $2 million in investments.

The Mayor of Peoria, Rita Ali, spoke on the importance of the new Peoria Corn Belt Port

“This new office along with the heart of Illinois regional port district and the Illinois Waterway Ports Commission will transform the utilization of the Illinois River while providing opportunities for additional resources,” Ali said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi River Commission has also provided full support for investment in development and channel maintenance.

The Illinois Waterway Ports were ranked as a Top 25 Dry Bulk Cargo Ports by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The ports were also ranked in the Global Trade’s annual Top 50 Power Port list.