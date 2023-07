PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health Pekin Hospital held a ribbon cutting and tour for their Women’s Diagnostic Center Thursday.

According to a Carle Health news release, the hospital is celebrating the installation of its FDA-approved Automated Breast Ultrasound System, Invenia ABUS 2.0.

The system is used with mammography for women with dense breast tissue. Studies show that the system will improve the chances of detecting cancer.

