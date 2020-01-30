Richard Rountree will request a new judge Thursday

NORMAL, Ill. — A Twin Cities man will appear in court Thursday morning to request a new judge oversee his trial.

Richard Rountree was arrested and charged with child endangerment in connection to his 8-year-old daughter’s death.

Back in November Rountree’s ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Baker, was found guilty of murdering Rica Rountree. According to court records, he says, Judge Yoder will be biased, because he was the judge in Cynthia Baker’s case.

Prosecutors believe Richard played a role in the ongoing abuse that ultimately led to Rica’s death.

He is scheduled to be in court at 11 a.m.

