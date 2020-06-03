Richland Farms levee mowed, but grass clippings left in middle of creek

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A follow-up to a story we first told you about last week.

East Peoria homeowners reached out to WMBD saying they were fed up by a lack of action taken by city leaders to protect Richland Farms from flooding and a buildup of sediment.

They claimed the City was responsible for mowing the levee which runs through Richland Farms, also known as ‘The Bottoms.’

The Commissioner of the East Peoria Levee District confirmed to WMBD it is his department and the Sanitary District’s responsibility to do maintenance on the levee and to mow the grass.

Crews are supposed to mow the creek three times a year. WMBD spoke with homeowners on Thursday, May 28 and the creek was mowed on Monday, June 1.

Homeowners say normally the creek absorbs heavy rains, but the grass was so high, the water ran into streets, yards, and caused people’s garages and homes to be flooded.

We checked if the mowing was done this week, and the District held true to their promise, though there are still grass clippings in the middle of the creek.

Neighbors still believe more work needs to be done to protect their property and that the grass needs to be mowed more than three times a year.

City leaders tell WMBD they are planning to discuss putting a survey together to see what steps must be taken moving forward and then are going to bring those suggestions to neighborhood leaders.