1  of  2
Breaking News
Pritzker suspends in-person learning at schools for the rest of academic year as COVID-19 cases increase Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Richwoods High School makes sure seniors aren’t forgotten

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Seniors at a Peoria area high school are being celebrated for their four years of hard work.

Richwoods High 12th graders were surprised with yard signs in their yards congratulating them on graduating and celebrating their end of high school.

Teachers and staff volunteered to honor their seniors after COVID-19 disrupted their school years.

Richwoods principal, Brett Elliott says he wants the seniors to know they are thinking of them during this tough time.

“They put a lot of hard work into it and they deserve to be celebrated and with things, the way they are we’re going do everything we can to celebrate them. The yard signs were just one way in between the start of shelter in place and graduation to let them know we’re thinking about them,” Elliott said.

This was the first year Richwoods put out signs but that it was well-received by parents and students. They plan to do it again in future years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News