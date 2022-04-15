PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family and friends celebrated the life of 17-year-old Kanye Stowers, Friday, April 15, at a candlelit vigil in Peoria.

Stowers, a Richwoods High School senior, was shot and killed in Bloomington Friday, April 8, near East Mill St and South Gridley St. He was just weeks away from graduating.

Loved ones said he loved to rap and produce his own music and videos. Jeremiah Singleton, a friend, said he was a very smart and inspiring person to be around.

“I feel like he inspired most people around him to be their true selves, and I feel like he was very talented in many different ways and he brung out the talent in other people, showing them what they could do by helping them,” Singleton said.

As of now, a suspect has not been identified. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Brad Melton at (309)434-2537 or Detective Brock Merritt at (309) 434-2359.