Richwoods makes ‘Best High Schools’ report list fourth year in a row

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Richwoods High School made the U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best High Schools” list.

This marks the fourth year in a row the high school made the list. It ranks 99th out of all Illinois schools, or in the top 8% of the state. It ranked #2,563 out of 17,792 nationwide.

“We are extremely proud to receive the 2020 US News and World Report Best High Schools ranking for fourth year in a row,” said Richwoods principal Brett Elliott. “This is a reflection of the incredible students, teachers, staff and families and their relentless pursuit of excellence. RHS takes great pride in creating the Ultimate Learning Environment for all students. We are proud of our efforts of adding over 600 minority/low income students to their first Advanced Placement (AP) or Dual Credit course over the past four years. Richwoods High School is ‘The Standard of Excellence’ and we are honored to receive this national recognition.”

In November, the school ranked among the top 5,000 STEM high schools for 2019 in Newsweek.