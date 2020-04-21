Breaking News
Richwoods principal takes new job as Stark County superintendent

Local News

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Principal of Richwoods High School Brett Elliott has been hired to be the next Stark County CUSD #100 superintendent.

The Stark County CUSD #100 Board of Education made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page Tuesday, and Elliot tweeted the news Monday evening.

Currently the Richwoods High School principal, Elliott has more than 25 years of experience in public education, all in Peoria Public Schools. He also served as principal at Peoria High School and assistant principal at Roosevelt Magnet School.

Elliott completed his undergraduate degree at Eureka College and his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership at Bradley University. He also earned his superintendent certification from Western Illinois University in 2017.

He will begin the new job on July 1.

