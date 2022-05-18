PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Cyclists around the world, biked in silence on Wednesday, May 18. They rode in honor of people who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

Starting in Dallas, Texas 20 years ago, the Ride of Silence happens annually on the third Wednesday of May.

Free and open for the public, about 50 bikers gathered at the Tower Park in Peoria Heights in the afternoon.

Riders of all ages and background were welcome to memorialize those who have been injured or killed while biking on public roadways.

“It’s a ride that’s totally in silence, so you really feel that when you’re on the ride. As a large group, everybody’s dead silent, and it’s striking,” said Founder of Bike Peoria Per Ellingson.

The bikers were escorted by police cars for the four mile ride.