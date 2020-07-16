Ridgeview High School teacher/coach arrested for sexual assault offenses

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives arrested a Ridgeview High School (RHS) faculty member Tuesday for sexual assault offenses.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Detectives interviewed and arrested David W. Rotchford, a music teacher and girl’s basketball coach at RHS.

They received complaints of inappropriate text messages that had been sent to several former female students. During their investigation, the detectives discovered several more incidents of criminal behavior spanning several years involving Rotchford.

Rotchford is charged with 15 counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Rotchford remains in the McLean County Detention Facility with a bond of $750,000 and 10% to apply. Court documents are expected to come out tomorrow to clarify the charges.

Anyone with additional information in reference to this case is asked to contact MCSO Detective Ian McWilliams at 309-888-5063 or by email at ian.mcwilliams@mcleancountyil.gov.

The Ridgeview School District is aware of the arrest of a staff member earlier this week, and is aware of charges filed against the staff member today. While it is district policy not to comment on ongoing personnel matters, the District is following the situation closely and the safety of students and staff remains at all times our top priority. The school district is in close contact with authorities and continues to investigate. The school district will have counselors and other resources available for students and staff who need them in the coming days and weeks. Students who know something which may be of relevance to the school district or to police are encouraged to call the Ridgeview District Office at 309-723-5111 or McLean County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ian McWilliams at 309-888-5063. Erik Young, Superintendent, Ridgecrest C.U.S.D. #19

