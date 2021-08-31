Right lane of northbound Knoxville Avenue to close in September

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that they will be closing the right lane of northbound Knoxville Avenue (Illinois 40) between Prospect and Mount Hawley roads in Peoria on Sept. 7.

The closure is expected to last at least until the end of October. Construction crews will be repairing a culvert.

Those traveling through the area should plan for delays and allow for extra time. There will be alternative routes available.

The drivers are reminded to pay close attention to changes in conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be vigilant when approaching workers and equipment.

As part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which invests $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck in the next six years.

In the past two years, approximately $5.2 billion has been invested in statewide improvements on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges, and 428 additional highway safety improvements.

Those looking for more information on IDOT projects can click here.