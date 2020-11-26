Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats offers Thanksgiving alternative

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats served 52 Thanksgiving meals today.

Founder and owner Riley Greenwood said she’s happy to provide vegan food to a seemingly growing community.

“It’s awesome to be able to provide a cruelty-free, dairy-free, egg-less, mostly soy-free, I mean there are traces of soy within the meal, but there is no tofu, no heavy soy within this actual meal. So overall, it’s just a healthier option, and I’m just really really excited to be able to provide it to so many people this year,” Greenwood said.

The bakery offers specials every Tuesday, and you can find them on their Facebook page.