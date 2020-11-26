PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats served 52 Thanksgiving meals today.
Founder and owner Riley Greenwood said she’s happy to provide vegan food to a seemingly growing community.
“It’s awesome to be able to provide a cruelty-free, dairy-free, egg-less, mostly soy-free, I mean there are traces of soy within the meal, but there is no tofu, no heavy soy within this actual meal. So overall, it’s just a healthier option, and I’m just really really excited to be able to provide it to so many people this year,” Greenwood said.
The bakery offers specials every Tuesday, and you can find them on their Facebook page.
Latest Headlines
- Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats offers Thanksgiving alternative
- Bloomington gets $3.2 million in COVID Relief; Normal sets up small business relief program
- Peoria joins #BlackShopFriday campaign to promote black-owned businesses
- Nolan’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Bradley, Ohio State Rolls Past ISU in Opener
- Peoria’s Miller Shines with 28 in Illini Debut, Illinois Easily Wins Opener