EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Festival of Lights in East Peoria is hosting its 23rd annual Get Lit, a family friendly New Year’s Eve event.

Get Lit is an event where families can arrive at 9:15 pm to enjoy s’mores by the fire and hot cocoa while they walk through the famous FOLEPI Winter Wonderland. Event goers can admire the lights without any headlights from cars present. You can leisurely stroll through the lights until 10:55 pm.

At 11 p.m., a non-competitive one-mile walk/run will take place throughout the lights. No alcohol is provided, and participants must stay on the paved road when walking or running.

“It’s just a good family event. Just something good and fun to do, and to stay away from the crowds downtown. And to close out the season, the holiday season. And the festival of lights kind of gets its last hoorah.” said Pat Keim, co-director of Get Lit.

Registration for the event goes through Dec. 31 for $20 and participants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt.