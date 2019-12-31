‘Rise’ dispensary ready to sell adult-use marijuana products

CANTON, Ill. — Wednesday rings in the New Year and brings in recreational marijuana.

Rise, the once-only medical marijuana dispensary, has been preparing the last few months for its big opening on New Year’s Day. The recreational side of the building has been expanded over 4,000 square feet.

“We’re expecting a lot of people. In some of the other states, opening day has had quite a few lines. We’ll be opening the doors at 7 a.m. and hope to be able to start selling products around 8 o’clock,” said Dispensary Manager Scott Miller.

“We have 11 POS (Point-of-sale) stations here. Every one of them will be manned and we will also be taking orders with our Ipads. Currently, we have online ordering for our medical patients, we’ll be adding that for our adult-use patients sometime in January,” Miller said.

Rise has over 30 employees at its Canton location.

Miller adds that Rise’s medical marijuana patients can go to either side of the building, but adult-use patients can only go to the adult-use side of the building.

Recreational marijuana will be legal, and Rise, along with other dispensaries around the state, will offer many items you can take home and use legally.

“We’ll have, for the adult-use side, probably around 175 different products. Anything ranging from edibles, tinctures, to flower. You name it, bath bomb and coffee,” said Rise Dispensary Manager Scott Miller.

Illinois residents 21 years and older will be able to have up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, no more than 500 milligrams of THC contained in cannabis-infused product, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

You can have the above-mentioned amounts all together. Purchasers are not limited to only having one kind of recreational marijuana product.

For comparison, on the medical side, patients can get up to 70 grams.

Miller says his business accepts multiple forms of payment.

“We have an application called Hypur, that links right to our customers’ checking accounts. It’s kind of like a debit-use. There’s no fee with that, and it’s a pretty quick and simple setup time. You can use that in lieu of cash,” Miller said there are also multiple ATMs inside the building.

Rise is located at 3104 N Main St, Canton, IL 61520.

Miller says all of Rise’s products come from licensed cultivators in Illinois. He says recreational pot will be beneficial not only from a financial standpoint to the state of Illinois, but that it also brings physical and mental benefits to customers.

While Miller believes there are many positives about the product legally coming to the State, he does have safety tips for anyone who purchases products.

“We don’t want them driving and using the product. We don’t want them using in public. We want to be respectful of everybody in the state,” Miller said.

By law, each dispensary is required to have a licensed security guard during work hours. Rise will use a local provider, Elam Private Detective to provide security.

Miller says his team has worked very hard to provide an inviting environment for customers.

“Our brand is ‘Rise,’ we’re looking to be a very inviting, friendly place to come in to, but also be very clean looking and safe for people to come to visit, get their products, and enjoy them in their own homes,” Miller said.

Miller adds his store will be one of the bigger dispensaries in the state with about 6,500 total square feet.

The prices vary per each product, but for most flowers it is $20 a gram and $60 for 3.5 grams.

“From a flower standpoint, if you come in and get 3.5 grams, which is called an eighth, you’ll be looking at about $60 for the eighth plus the tax,” Miller said.

There are various taxes applied on these products. For all products, there’s an 8.75% sales tax and a 3.75% local tax on top of the following tax rates.

For products less than 35% THC/THCa, there’s a 10% tax rate.

On infused/edibles, there’s a 20% tax rate.

And on products greater than 35% THC/THCa, there’s a 25% tax rate.

At Rise, the tax is calculated on the category the store has its products in. Flower is taxed at 10%, edibles at 20%, and most of the other categories at 25%.

For out-of-state residents, you can buy up to 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis concentrate, and up to 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.

To be clear, it is a 30-gram possession limit, not just a purchase limit.

You could, in theory, come in one day and buy 30 grams, then come the next day and buy another 30 grams, but you’d be breaking the law.

Miller says dispensary employees aren’t in charge of making sure you don’t go over your possession limit inside of your home, but they do monitor that you don’t purchase above the possession limit when buying at the store.

Miller thinks this part of the law will probably change eventually, as he believes it’s a gray area.

“We have electronic ID scanners that everything goes through. It keeps track of anybody who has been here for the last three hours, so if they come back in here in those three hours, we would know they’re back in,” Miller said.

Miller wants to stress that there is no use allowed on the property.

“No self-administering of marijuana on-site. Not in the dispensary or in the parking lot,” Miller said.

Miller says that there is an idea of “consumption lounges” that he believes eventually will come to fruition. There, adults will be to use marijuana either in a facility that has a separate exit from this dispensary.

“It won’t be long before smoke shops hit up city council to try and get a consumption lounge,” Miller said.

While the grand opening will have doors opening at 7 a.m., the usual business hours will be different.

Monday-Thursday the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.