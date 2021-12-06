Rising from the ashes, Raber Packing Company reopens at new location

WEST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — In 2018 a fire destroyed Raber Packing Company.

Monday morning owners and members of the community are now celebrating a decades old business’s return in a new facility.

“After the fire, we knew we wanted to rebuild. We knew we didn’t want to rebuild at our old site. So, we had to find land, enough land. Not only enough land for what you see today, but something that we can grow into,” said Raber Packing Company President Henry Courdt.

The new location is now farther east along Farmington Road in West Peoria.

“It makes you feel good to know that you are able to get a business of this size and caliber to want to stay in your community, it means a lot,” said West Peoria Mayor James R. Dillon.

Even Sam Raber’s youngest daughter came to see the new facility.

“My father would be simply amazed. I’m sure he wouldn’t be able to believe it.” said Cheri Raber Patterson.

The new building houses more space for processing, an event center, and a larger deli.

“What we were trying to achieve, and I think we did. I think when the customers come here, what I’m hoping for, when they leave, they say that was more than I was expecting. And I think we achieved that in what we’ve done here,” said Courdt.

And now Courdt says it’s time to focus on the business’s future.

“Yes, we’re done with this, but now the career now starts of getting this thing to function for the next twenty years and getting this ready to pass on to the next generation, and the next generation, and the next generation,” said Courdt.

For store hours and more information on their services visit Raber Packing Company’s website