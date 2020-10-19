Rising gas prices in Peoria, stalemate over stimulus check keeping prices steady

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices rose 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria while the average price per gallon stayed the same, and experts are blaming the extended discussions on the second round of stimulus checks.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.33 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.15 per gallon, and the most expensive gas price going as high as $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 34 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said average gas prices are staying subdued mainly due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans.

“[Another round of stimulus] could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work,” De Haan said. “Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we’re likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there’s meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.16 per gallon, down 4.2 cents from last week. Champaign’s average price is $2.15 per gallon, falling 3.8 cents since Monday. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $2.09 per gallon, a decrease of 4.3 cents in the last week.

The national average gas price also fell slightly from last week, averaging $2.15 per gallon.

