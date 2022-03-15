PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The rising gas prices in Peoria and surrounding areas could soon lead to more usage of the public transit system.

Emily Watson, marketing coordinator at City Link said in the past more people have turned to the bus system as gas prices spike. With no downward trend expected in the gas prices soon, Watson expects the trend to be true this year.

City Link riders WMBD spoke with Tuesday afternoon also expect to see more residents getting around town on the bus.

“I think so because the price of gas, there’s no stopping it from going higher,” John Burnett, a regular rider on City Link busses, said.

According to the City Link website, anyone can buy an all-day bus pass for $3. That amount is cheaper than gas at any station in Peoria according to the listings on GasBuddy’s website Tuesday.

“People are only going places that they need to go, there’s not very many luxurious trips they’re taking,” Burnett said.

Watson said public transportation can be used as a cost saving measure.

“You might see more people choosing to take public transportation over their own cars because it is a more affordable option,” Watson said.

She said not only do gas prices lead to a higher amount of individuals taking the busses, they also see more people ride the bus in general when the weather warms up.

“I definitely think we could see an increase in ridership, especially when the summer months hit because gas prices always go up in the summer,” Watson said.

Watson said while gas prices effect ridership, higher prices for diesel that powers most busses in their fleet does not really impact their day-to-day operations.

“Its a price where at the time of the contract the fuel provider gives us that price and that’s what the price will be for the terms of the contract,” Watson said.

According to Watson, City Link’s contracts with diesel suppliers usually last around three to five years.

“Whenever the contract is up, they go out for bid again and we get whatever price is at that point in time,” Watson said.

Watson said if prices continue to stay high at the time of their next contract negotiation, it will be reflected in the new contract.