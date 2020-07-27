Rising number of bridge jumping calls causing concern among first responders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two separate emergency calls sent first responders to the Bob Michel Bridge over the weekend to stop people from jumping.

First Friday afternoon and then again just nine hours later, 9-1-1 calls brought first responders to the Bob Michel Bridge and emergency workers say the number of calls like that is climbing and concerning.

A dangerous trend over the Illinois River; first responders say they’re getting more calls reporting people threatening to jump off of bridges. Director of the Fon Du Lac Park District Police said his department has responded to more than usual this year.

“A lot of folks think this is the only way out and those are the folks we want to reach now,” Johnson said.

It happened twice last weekend and in one of those instances, the outcome was fatal. Johnson said his team is equipped for a recovery.

“Unfortunately, if they do jump then it would be our job to recover them as quickly as we possibly can,” Johnson said. “Our department as well as Peoria have emergence suits, our officers can get in the water.”

The number of calls might be increasing, but Fon Du Lac Park Police say their response hasn’t changed. For over 20 years, they’ve been part of the team racing to stop someone from jumping and searching the water for those who do.

“When we get saves that’s great, but even if it’s a recovery operation, it brings closure to the family,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing more important for a family than being able to recover their loved ones.”

It’s a team effort and Fon Du Lac along with medics, other police departments and fire departments all respond to the scenes. Battalion Chief Jim Bachman with the Peoria Fire Department said firefighters are there to make sure the person in crisis is heard.

“The fire department gets called often to people threatening suicide and what not and a lot of times our job is just to be there and listen,” Bachman said. “We learn those communication skills over the course of a career and we put somebody more experienced in front and let them just kind of listen, sympathize and understand what’s going on.”

Bachman said firefighters suspend above the bridge and get as close to the person as possible, trying to talk them down while divers wait near the water below in case they can’t. He said firefighters are trained to communicate with people in crisis and are in the business to save lives.

“It’s huge when you get to talk somebody, listen to somebody let them know people care and you get them to change their minds,” Bachman said.

Medical professionals are also seeing an increase in mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and suicidal deaths. President of UnityPoiny UnityPlace, Dr. Ted Bender said to reach out if you are having suicidal thoughts.

“The thing to remember about suicidality and thought of suicide is that it’s not a chronic lifelong condition,” Bender said. “It can be treated and it’s definitely much more transient in nature, meaning it can come and go, but when you’re in the grips of it, you’ve convinced yourself many times that it’s the only way out, when that’s far from the truth.”

Bender said not all suicidal people will show the symptoms of depression and urges you to check on one another. He said to reach out to UnityPlace’s Access Center at 1 (888) 311-0321.

UnityPlace also has a text messaging line, Illinois Call4Calm which is not a crisis hotline but will provide an ear to those experiencing stress. Text, “TALK” TO 552020 (or “HABLAR”) for Spanish.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24/7 crisis hotline which will put someone in touch with a person and calm them down. Call the hotline anytime of day at 1-800-273-8255.

