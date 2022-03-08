BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Truck driver Benjamin Reed drives from Wisconsin to St. Louis and back regularly. Recently, that trip has doubled in cost due to rising oil prices.

“Normally, I can do the entire round trip on about $6-700, but this trip it’s going to be over $1,200,” Reed said.

One month ago, the average cost of diesel in Bloomington was $3.70 per gallon, according to AAA.

At Pilot Gas in Bloomington, a gallon of diesel cost $5.25 on Tuesday.

Duane C, the oil transport driver for Pilot Gas, said he has had to chase prices further away to keep their own prices low. He said he would usually transport two loads per day, but now has enough time for just one load.

“We’ve been going everywhere to get it. This load came out of Chicago. Usually, we haul out of Champaign,” he said. “You’re looking at almost half your day to get one load … It’s hurting us. It would be nice if we could get some of our oil.”

Truck driver Scott Collins said the trucking industry uses fuel surcharge fees to balance costs with their product shippers.

“We’re allowed a certain amount for fuel surcharge. But when prices start … climbing and climbing, where can you stop with that surcharge?” he said.

Reed said that added costs get passed on to the customers as well as the shippers.

“It hurts, but ultimately at least for the fuel, we’ll just pass that along to our shippers, and of course, they turn around and charge more for their products,” he said.

Reed said one way to remedy the situation is for America to be energy independent, adding there are national security implications for depending on other countries for oil.

“I think we need to be buying our own, instead of from other countries. It’s a national security issue, too. If you have to buy oil from your enemies, what happens if they decide they don’t want to sell you none?” he said.

Collins said the higher oil prices could grind the trucking industry to a halt.

“It’s a trickle-down effect. So it’s going to end up slowing everything down. The loads are going to be harder to get, mileage is going to be a lot harder to get, just everything in general,” he said.

Collins had a grim prediction if prices continue to rise.

“If it doesn’t change, it’s going to shut America down. It really is. We can’t afford it,” he said.