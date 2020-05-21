Rising waters affect towns, homes, and businesses along the Illinois River

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Rising waters are affecting towns, homeowners, and businesses along the Illinois River.

In Peoria, the river is expected to crest at 28 feet Friday morning. But as water levels rise, backyards are becoming part of the river.

Art McGinnis comes to Riverfront Park in Pekin daily.

“I just come down here every time every morning and watch the water,” said McGinnis. “I’m expecting it to come up more close to the tracks,” said McGinnis.

While his home is safe from high waters, he fears for people who live on the river.

“I’m glad I don’t live close to the river because a lot of those places are really getting flooded,” said McGinnis.

In Rome, the river’s shoreline is moving closer to land.

“I’ve rented this place for a couple of years now, and the landlord you know warned me about it,” said Constance Zapf.

And the water is moving quick.

“It’s creeped up within the last what two hours? ‘Yeah,” said Zapf.

People are preparing their homes for flooding and potential damage.

“Sandbagged about 30 sandbags,” said Donald Tucker.

Tucker says it’s the second year in a row parts of river beach road have flooded.

“It’s a beautiful sight in the morning and night, sunset and sunrise, but you have to deal with the flooding,” said Tucker.

They say living near the water makes the risk worthwhile.

“I love it. When you wake up and see the view in the morning and stuff and the river it’s awesome,” said Zapf.

After preparing for the flooding, they say the only thing they can do now is wait. As the water recedes, they’ll get a better idea of the damage that’s been done and the cleanup they’ll need to do.