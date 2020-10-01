Rita Ali to serve on the Illinois Housing Development Authority

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Rita Ali has been appointed to serve on the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The appointment was one of 18 that Gov. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Locally, Ali has served as an At large member of the Peoria City Council and has served as the Vice President of Workforce and Diversity at Illinois Central College.

More Information about the Illinois Housing Development Authority can be found on its website.

