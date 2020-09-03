River Beach Pub & Eatery closes

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — River Beach Pub & Eatery in Chillicothe has closed after an announcement on Facebook last Thursday.

In the Facebook post, owners Brenda and Larry state that they will always cherish their memories of the pub.

“We will always cherish the memories that we shared with all of you through the years of great food, beverages, music and laughter that was River Beach Pub!” Brenda & Larry | River Beach Pub

The restaurant located on 13637 N River Beach Dr, was known for its food, music, and atmosphere.

