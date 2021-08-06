River City Soulfest and new ‘Vibe Fest’ celebrating culture, community, and music on Peoria Riverfront this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 22nd River City Soulfest returned to the Peoria Riverfront Friday, Aug. 6, after canceling in 2020, inviting hundreds to celebrate black culture and entertainment.

Hundreds of people crowded to the event to experience Peoria’s community and performance through local shops, food vendors, soul, and R&B musicians. The event also hosted a vaccine clinic.

Kyle Bright, chairperson of the Soulfest Committee, said the festival provides another platform for Black culture and entertainment to be expressed.

“It’s just an opportunity to express the art form in many different ways,” Bright. “Soulfest is R&B, but Black entertainment is so much more. It’s something else to add to the Black element, give more Black entertainment to everybody in the city.”

The event was hosted by comedian Joe Torry, who is best known for his time on Def Comedy Jam, and the headlining band of the night was Tony, Toni, Tone.

Tomorrow the celebration continues with Peoria’s first-ever Vibe Fest, Saturday, Aug. 7. The new event is an extension of Soulfest, and will feature local DJ’s and a spinoff competition. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Peoria Riverfront.

To learn more about Vibe Fest and upcoming events this summer, visit the Peoria Park District’s website.